This Afternoon: 40s. Rain moving east and ending early. Breezy and chilly. The temperature will hover in the upper mid-40s. Wind: WNW 15-25 mph
This Evening: Low 40s. Clearing skies and chilly! Wind: W 8-12 mph
Tonight: 38. Clear skies. Near freezing in outlying areas. There should be enough wind in most areas to prevent frost. Wind: W 5-8 mph
Saturday: 62. Sunny. Normal high is 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Low 45/High 67. A chilly start then a little warmer under sunny skies. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.