Valentine's Day: Near 60. Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Slight chance for a spot shower or sprinkle late afternoon. Winds: South southwest 10-20 mph.
This Evening: Upper 30s. Temperatures fall off sharply. Breezy. Wind chills in the upper 20s by 10 PM. Winds: Northwest 15-20, gusts to 25 mph.
Tonight: Near 20. Much colder. Winds: Northwest 10-15 mph.
Friday: 28. Snow moves in from the west. Arrival in the metro area around lunchtime. Snow showers expected to continue through the evening with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Some sleet and freezing rain may mix in, especially areas south. Winds: North 10 mph.
There is still some uncertainty on a chance for snow Friday afternoon and evening so watch for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.