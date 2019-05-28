Morning Drive: 73. Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Wind: Southwest 4-8 mph.

Tuesday: 90. Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. 

Tonight:  70.  Scattered storms move in from the northwest overnight. Some of these storms could be severe with damaging winds and/or hail. An isolated tornado is also possible. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: 85. Scattered storms possible. Some may be strong to severe.

Significant flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers

