This Afternoon: 90. Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect through 7 PM north of St. Louis, that includes Pike County, MO. Most thunderstorm activity should remain north closer to the front this afternoon, but we'll have to watch to see if a few storms could get going earlier closer to the St. Louis Metro thanks to storm outflow from the north.
Tonight: 71. Scattered storms move in from the northwest overnight. Some of these storms could be severe with damaging winds and/or hail. An isolated tornado is also possible. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 87. Morning storm chance, then lots of dry time. Scattered storms may redevelop in the afternoon and evening. They may be strong to severe if the atmosphere can recover from lingering morning storms and clouds.
Significant flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
