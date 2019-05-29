Morning Drive: 72. Scattered showers and storms should persist through the morning commute. There is still the potential that one of these storms could produce some damaging hail although that risk appears very low for now. Most of the rain should end by mid morning. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: 87. There should be a few hours of dry weather for most locations which will allow the atmosphere to recharge as another round of storms develops this afternoon through the evening. There is a risk of severe storms in addition to locally heavy rain and flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the southern parts of our viewing area (south of the metro area). Wind: SW 8-12 mph.
Tonight: 65. Scattered showers and storms. There is an enhanced risk of severe storms. Wind SW 8-12 mph
Thursday: 78. A chance of morning showers and storms should lead to a mostly dry and partly cloudy afternoon. Wind: W 10 mph.
Significant flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
