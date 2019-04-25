This Evening: 50s. Mostly clear. Lighter winds: Northwest to west 5-15 mph.
Saturday Morning: 50s. Showers will be moving in from the west, rain chances ramp up for the metro, with showers likely after 9:00 AM.
Saturday Afternoon & Evening: High near 70. Rain will move east of the metro around Noon to 1 PM. Expect widespread afternoon dry time, then a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm 5-7 pm. Otherwise gusty winds and turning colder quickly, into the low 50s late evening.
Sunday: Low 41/High 62. Dry and partly sunny. A cold start and cool day. Grab a jacket or sweatshirt for the Cards game.
Unsettled Next Week: Heavy rain and strong storm potential.
It's too early to pinpoint when we could see strong storms or exactly where the heaviest rain will fall next week. And while this forecast map of heavy rainfall will change, the models are showing us that flooding is possible in the region. Monday through Thursday of next week will be unsettled with several fronts and storm systems moving through the area. This could produce 2-4" of rainfall which would cause flooding. We'll also have to be on guard for any severe weather to develop. Look for updates as we forecast the finer details into next week.
