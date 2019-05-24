This Afternoon: High 92. Record high is 92 (2012). Normal is 78. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Be on guard for an isolated strong storm, particularly for areas north and west of the St. Louis metro. While the air is unstable across the entire area, it's north and west o the metro where we see weak triggers that could get a stray strong storm developing.
Tonight: Low 71. Partly cloudy. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Upper 80s. Partly cloudy, chance for storms. We'll be watching storms first to the northwest of the area that could turn southeast and bring us a round of rain Saturday morning to afternoon.
Sunday: Low 70/High 86. Another chance for showers and storms. Once again we'll watch for an area of rain northwest to slide southeast into the area.
Monday (Memorial Day): Low 69/High 88. 20% chance for isolated storms.
