This Afternoon: High 52. Chilly and cloudy with steady showers. Breezy. Wind: NE 10-20 mph
This Evening: 51. Scattered light rain ends late. Breezy. Wind: W 15-20 mph
Tonight: Low 45. Rain moves out and skies clear. Lighter winds. Wind: W 5-10 mph
Sunday: High 65. Mostly sunny, dry and warmer. Wind: SW 5 mph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.