Saturday: High 67. Scattered light rain ending across the area from west to east during the morning. Then decreasing clouds this afternoon. Winds North 7 mph.
Saturday Night: Low 50. Mostly clear and cool. Winds calm.
Sunday: High 74. Sunny and warmer.
