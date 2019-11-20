This Evening: 50s. Cloudy, cool and breezy. Rain arrives west late evening and into the metro near or after Midnight. Wind: SE 15 mph
Tonight: 54. Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Scattered showers likely. Expect wet pavement for the morning drive with showers in the metro ending during the morning drive or shortly after. Wind: S 15 mph
Thursday: 64. A mild day. Morning rain ends, then mostly cloudy. Another round of quick light showers in the afternoon. By Thursday evening any rain showers will be south of St. Louis. Wind: SW 10-20 mph
Friday: Low 38/High 44. Much colder. Early morning rain chances from St. Louis and point south. Then mostly cloudy and a chilly day. Another chance for some light rain Friday night into Saturday morning.
