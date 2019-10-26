This Evening: Near 50. Scattered light rain exits area from southwest to northeast. We'll likely see rain end around the St. Louis Metro around 9 PM. Breezy. Wind: W 15-20 mph, few gusts to 28 mph
Tonight: Low 45. Mostly cloudy and dry. If parts of the area see clearing skies, fog will form quickly, so keep an eye out for patchy fog toward sunrise. Wind: W 10 mph
Sunday: High 66. A gorgeous October day! Skies clear quickly and we'll see plenty of warmer sunshine. Wind: SSW 5 mph
Monday: Low 47/High 62. Mostly cloudy. A chance of evening showers. Chance of rain will continue through Monday night.
