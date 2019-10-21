Morning Drive: 60. Rain ending. Windy and mild. Some roads remain wet, especially in eastern parts of the viewing area. Wind: S 15 20 mph
Monday: 71. Clearing skies and gusty winds. Temperatures remain mild. Wind: SW 15-25 mph
Tonight: 45. Dry, breezy and cooler Wind: W 15 mph
Tuesday: 60. Sunny, breezy and cool. Wind: W 15-25 mph
