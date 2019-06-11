Morning Drive : 62. Mostly cloudy rain mainly west at daybreak, watch for showers mid to late morning to move in to the St. Louis metro area. Wind South 5 mph.
Wednesday: 73. Showers and storms ramp up through the afternoon. There is a low risk of severe storms. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Evening Watch Parties: 60s. Showers and storms will likely linger into the evening but should be winding down during the game.
Tonight: 53. Rain ending early. Cooler. Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: 72. Mostly sunny, dry and mild with low humidity. Wind: NW 4-8 mph
A general 1" to 3" of rain is possible through Monday, which could slow the rate of fall on area rivers and could lead to secondary crests sometime next week or late in the month.
Detailed crest forecasts and local flood impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
