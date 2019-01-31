This Evening: Mid-30s. Clouds thicken up. Some patchy fog develops overnight.
Tonight: 35. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Spots of freezing drizzle possible north of St. Louis.
Saturday: Near 60. Partly to mostly cloudy. A much warmer afternoon. Winds: South 10 mph.
Sunday: Low 43/High 65. Partly to mostly cloudy and mild.
