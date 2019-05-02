Tonight: 53. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Wind: North 5 mph.
Friday: 68. Mostly cloudy, then a chance for some late day and evening rain showers. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Low 54/High 66. After a few morning showers, then drying out in the afternoon, cool and cloudy.
Sunday: Low 51/High 76. Mostly sunny and warming nicely.
