This Evening: 32-35. At or above freezing means roads will be wet as ice melts. Some drizzle expected.
Overnight: Low 32 to 33, A touch colder north where a winter weather advisory is in place. A new winter weather advisory kicks in at Midnight for areas north of St. Louis where around 0.10" of ice is possible from freezing rain. Rain likely in St. Louis and south of the advisory area. However, let's be cautious around the St. Louis metro as temperatures will barely be at or slightly above freezing.
Conditions can change rapidly depending on the temperature, please get a weather update before traveling Monday morning.
Monday: Afternoon High 37. Rain likely and warming a little more, above freezing across the area. Temperatures may continue to rise slightly into the evening, but expect a cold and wet day.
