This Evening: Low 20s. Snow ends. We still need to watch for slick or icy spots on roads with falling temperatures, especially bridges and overpasses. Skies clear. Still breezy. Wind chill in the single digits. Wind: N 15-25 mph
Tonight: 12. Clear skies. Near record cold. Record is 12 set in 1911. Wind chill close to zero. Wind: No 15-20 mph
Tuesday: 25. Morning wind chill near zero. Winds lighten up in the afternoon. Sunny and dry, but very cold. Temperatures will be 35 degrees below normal. Wind: NW 6-12 mph.
