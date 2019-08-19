Tonight: 74. Partly cloudy and muggy. Wind: SW 5 mph
Wednesday: 89. Very humid with the heat index peaking in the mid to upper 90s. Slim chance for a storm near daybreak. then storm chances increase mid-day through the afternoon and evening. There is a low severe threat for any of the storms that develop Wednesday afternoon to evening.
Thursday: Low 71/High 84. Scattered showers and storms likely. A few storms may reach severe levels south of St. Louis.
