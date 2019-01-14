This Afternoon: Low 30s. Cloudy and cold. Not much melting. Winds: Northwest 3-5 mph.
Tonight: Low 28. Clouds break up a bit. Winds: Southwest 3-5 mph.
Tuesday: High 42. Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Winds: Southwest 5 mph.
Wednesday: Low 32/High 42. Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: North 5 mph.
Thursday: Low 32/High 44. Rain showers likely, we'll have to watch areas north of I-70 for mixed precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet or light snow.
Just a heads up as we look ahead to the weekend, that we are tracking another potential winter storm.
It currently looks like a similar time period to last weekend: precipitation may begin as rain Friday evening then change over to snow Friday night and Saturday ending early Sunday morning.
It is possible that our region will see another significant snow, but that is highly dependent on storm track and Arctic air.
The energy for this potential snow maker is still in the northern Pacific Ocean near the Aleutian Islands. It is entirely too early to talk about accumulations, but it is something to watch very closely.
We'll be tracking the changes with every model run and we'll keep you up to date.
