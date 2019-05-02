This Evening: Low 60s. Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few rain showers. Wind: Northeast 5 mph.
Tonight: 54. Scattered showers. Wind: NE 5 mph.
Saturday: 65. Scattered light rain mainly in the early part of the day. Most of the area will see less than a quarter of an inch of additional rainfall. South of St. Louis in areas like Farmington we could see a little more, perhaps 0.50" up to 1.00"
Saturday afternoon and evening will be drying out with decreasing clouds.
Saturday Night: Low 50. A few clouds and cool.
Sunday: High 74. Mostly sunny and warmer.
