This Afternoon: 60s. Scattered showers and storms redevelop. Strong storms are possible southeast of the metro this afternoon. We'll watch for isolated hail or strong winds near 40-50 mph.
In the metro a few showers and storms are possible. A delay in the Cardinals game is not out of the question. Wind: becoming northwest 4-8 mph.
Tonight: 55. Low rain chance for St. Louis. A better chance of isolated showers south of St. Louis. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.
Thursday: 71. A few showers and storms. While the metro may get clipped by some of this rain, the focus for the bulk of the rain will be just southeast of the metro. That batch of rain will move east and out of the area by evening which will be mainly dry until about 10 PM-1 AM when a quick shower or storm will roll through again. Wind: Northwest 5 mph.
