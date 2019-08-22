Morning Drive: 72. Rain should taper off through the morning. Although some rain may persist over flooded areas, no additional flooding is anticipated. Wind: NW 4-8 mph
Thursday: 83. Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or storms may develop primarily over the southern half of the viewing area. There is a low risk of a severe storm. Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: 68. Partly cloudy and cooler. Any lingering evening rain should end. Wind: E 3 mph
Friday: 82. Mostly cloudy, warm and dry. Wind E 4-8 mph
