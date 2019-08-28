Morning Drive: 67. Dry and mild under clear skies. Very pleasant.. Wind: SW 5 mph
Thursday: 88. Sunny and hot with rising humidity. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: 71. Fair and mild. Humidity becomes noticeable. A line of storms is expected to move in late evening into the overnight hours with a low risk of a severe storm north of St. Louis. Wind:SW 5-10 mph .
Friday: 82. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a chance for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Wind: NE 4-8 mph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.