Morning Drive: 41. Cold drizzle. Breezy. Wind: NW 8-12 mph
Tuesday: 47. Overcast and colder. Evening rain. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 39. Cold rain likely. Wind: N 4-8 mph
Wednesday: 45. A cold day with scattered sprinkles. Rain picking up in the evening.Wind: N 10 mph
Trick or treat: Mid-Upper 30s. Wind Chill in the upper 20s. Cold and breezy, right now it looks like rain earlier in the day should move out, but we'll keep you posted with any updates.
