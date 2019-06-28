A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect northwest of St. Louis until 6 PM.
A cluster of strong storms developed north of our area. It is tracking south toward central Missouri. While the main cluster of storms should stay north and west of STL, we have to watch for a few new storms to develop around the St. Louis area through early evening. These new storms may be severe with a large hail and damaging wind threat.
Storm clusters like this one often produce cool outflow boundaries. These boundaries move away from the main storm cluster and act like a mini-cold front. That mini-cold front can easily blow up new storms. That is why the St. Louis Metro area has been added to a level 1, or marginal risk, for severe storms this afternoon into early evening.
This Afternoon: 91. Hot and humid with a heat index near 98. Mostly sunny. Isolated strong to severe storms possible. Wind: South 10 mph.
This Evening: 80s. Any spot storms will fade with the sunset. Otherwise, hot and humid.
Tonight: 74. Clearing skies. Warm and muggy. Wind: South 4-8 mph.
Saturday: 93. Hot and humid with sunny skies. Heat index in the upper 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Low 75/High 94. Hot and humid under sunny skies. Heat Index near 100.
