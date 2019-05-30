Morning Drive: 65. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm mainly southeast of the metro area. Wind: W 4-8 mph.
Thursday: 80. Partly cloudy and a little cooler. An isolated afternoon shower or storm is possible but most areas stay dry. Wind: West 10 mph.
Tonight: 63. Partly cloudy, dry and mild.
Friday: 82. Mostly sunny and warm. Lower humidity. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.
Significant flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
