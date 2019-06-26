Tonight: 72. Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Wind: South 3-5 mph
Thursday: 92. Hot and humid. Heat index 97 to 100. Chance of spot storms south of St. Louis. If we see a little bit more cloud cover over the St. Louis area, temperatures might be a bit cooler. Wind: South 4-8 mph.
Friday: Low 74/High 93. Hot and humid with a heat index in the upper 90s to around 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.