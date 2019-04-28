Sunday: High 60. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool for this time of year. Winds becoming SE 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Low 54. Chance of a few showers or storms after 3am.
Monday: High 74. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storms mainly before noon. Winds West 7-10 mph.
Unsettled Next Week: Heavy rain and strong storm potential.
Monday through Thursday of next week will be unsettled with a stalled frontal boundary and several disturbances moving through the area. This could produce 2-4" of rainfall which would renew flooding concerns in the area.
We'll also have to be on guard for any severe weather to develop. As of right now, it appears we could see strong to severe storms Tuesday night, as well as heavy rain.
Look for updates as we forecast the finer details into next week.
