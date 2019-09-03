This Afternoon: 91. Hot and humid. Heat index in the upper 90s. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph
This Evening: 80s. Heat index in the 90s early. A few more clouds late. There will be a slight chance of storms north of St. Louis through 10 PM. Wind: SW 10 mph
Tonight: 69. From 10 PM through around 2 AM, there will be a slight chance of a few storms around the Metro area. Storms will be few and far between, but any that can get going may have a severe wind and hail threat. Wind: N 5-10 mph
Wednesday: 80. Sunny, cooler and less humid. Wind: N 10 mph.
