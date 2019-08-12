HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNSET
This Evening: 90s to 80s. Heat Index 105 to 95 by 10 PM. Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: 78. Still very warm and muggy. Chance of showers and storms from 10 PM through 4 AM. If storms can get going, a few will be capable of large hail or damaging wind. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: 88. Not as hot but still humid. Afternoon heat index readings in the low to mid-90s. Wind: NW 4-8 mph
Wednesday: Low 70/High 87. Partly cloudy. Less humid.
