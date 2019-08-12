HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT NOON TO 9 P.M.
Monday: High 96. Heat Index up to 110. Becoming partly cloudy, hot and very humid. Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tonight: 78. Warm and very muggy. Overnight Heat Index in the 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: 87. Not as hot but still very humid. Afternoon Heat Index readings in the mid 90s. Wind: NW 4-8 mph
