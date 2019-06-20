This Evening: 70s. Partly cloudy. Wind: Light and variable.
Friday: Low 68/High 86. Weather Alert day for a chance of strong to severe storms. Friday’s severe threat is a bit uncertain, but many of the latest models are developing a complex of storms that will try to hold together from the west and move in during the mid to late morning hours. While not a guarantee, a line of storms would bring a threat of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. Any morning rain and clouds would then limit the severe threat for later in the day but we still could get a hit or miss strong storm. If morning storms don't develop, we'll watch the afternoon to evening for pop-up severe storms as a warm front moves through the area and humidity begins to crank up.
Summer officially begins with the Solstice at 10:54 AM CDT.
Saturday: Low 74/High 93. Weather alert day for either strong storm potential and our first heat index day near 105. 30% chance of strong storms in the morning to afternoon. Otherwise, very humid and turning hot with a heat index peaking around 100 to 105. Keep in mind that we're not used to that type of heat yet and with weekend outdoor plans, you'll want to monitor your activities in that type of stressful heat.
