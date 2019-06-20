This Afternoon: 80. Partly cloudy and warm. Wind: West 5-10 mph.
This Evening: 70s. Partly cloudy. Wind: Light and variable.
Tonight: 69. Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: 88. Scattered showers and storms possible. Current timing looks like mid-morning through early evening, but check back for updates. Some may be strong to severe with large hail, damaging winds or an isolated tornado.
Summer officially begins with the Solstice at 10:54 AM CDT.
Saturday: Low 75/High 93. Be ready for a very hot and humid day. Heat index will range from 100 to 105. We have only hit a heat index of 100 once this year, back on June 5th. A few storms are possible.
