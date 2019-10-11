This Evening: Mid to Low 40s. Clearing skies and chilly! Wind: W 8-12 mph
Tonight: 37. Clear skies. Near freezing in outlying areas, especially west of St. Louis. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the St. Louis Metro area. Not everyone will see frost, because the wind may prevent it from forming in some locations. I would play it safe and protect tender vegetation anywhere in the area. Wind: W 5-8 mph
Saturday: 62. Sunny. Normal high is 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Low 45/High 68. A chilly start then a little warmer under sunny skies. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
