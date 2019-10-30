Freeze Warning Tonight: Temperatures will be borderline freezing in St. Louis tonight, but colder in outlying areas, especially west of the metro. A widespread hard freeze will occur Friday morning. Now is the time to shut off the water to outdoor spigots and disconnect hoses. You'll also want bring in any tender plants that can't survive temperatures in the 20s.
This Evening: 40. More steady rain develops. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: 32. Scattered showers. Mixing with or changing to light snow late. Wind: NW 15-20 mph
Thursday: 35. Light rain or drizzle mixing with or changing to light snow or flurries in the morning. Pavement will melt the snow, it's possible some areas mainly north & west see minor accumulations on grass and raised surfaces.
A windy, cold afternoon with flurries ending. Wind chill in the 20s all day. Wind: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Trick or Treat: 35. Wind Chill in the mid-20s. Cold and breezy!
Possible Records:
This could end up being the coldest high temperature on record for Halloween. That's not the record cold low, but still an interesting record that could be set this Halloween. Our high will be around Midnight and it will only get colder from there. Currently the coldest high temperature for Halloween is 41 from 1993.
We also don't see snow much in October. A trace of snow is more common and was last seen in 2017. But official accumulation is tougher to come by and was last seen in St. Louis in 1925.
