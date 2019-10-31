Freeze Warning through 10:00 this morning and and again tonight
Morning Drive: 32. Light drizzle mixing with or changing to snow early this morning. Temperatures in some areas, mainly north of St. Louis, could see a light accumulation on grassy areas. A windy day ahead. Wind; NW 15-20 mph
Thursday: 37. Windy and cold. Precipitation ending around midday. Skies clearing. Wind chills in the 20s. Wind: NW 15-25 mph
Trick or Treat: 35. Wind Chill in the mid-20s. Cold and breezy but dry.
Tonight: 29. clear, windy and cold. Many areas ill likely experience a hard freeze.
Friday: 53. Sunny, cool and dry. Wind: S 5-10 mph
Possible Records:
This could end up being the coldest high temperature on record for Halloween. That's not the record cold low, but still an interesting record that could be set this Halloween. Our high will be around Midnight and it will only get colder from there. Currently the coldest high temperature for Halloween is 41 from 1993.
We also don't see snow much in October. A trace of snow is more common and was last seen in 2017. But official accumulation is tougher to come by and was last seen in St. Louis in 1925.
