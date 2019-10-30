Morning Drive: 37. Cold rain. Wind: NE 10 mph
Wednesday: 43. Cold rain and drizzle much of the day. While the steady rain may ease up in the afternoon, drizzle and damp conditions will persist. More steady rain developing this evening. Wind: N 10 mph
Tonight: 32. Chance of a morning mix of rain and snow. No accumulation anticipated and surface temperatures should remain above freezing. Wind NW 15 mph
Thursday: 38. A quick hit of a snow/rain mix that could end as snow. Then windy and cold but dry by midday through the evening. Wind NW 15-25 mph
Trick or Treat: 35. Wind Chill in the mid-20s. Cold and breezy!
