Dense Fog Advisory through 10 AM

Fog Adv

This Morning: 40s. Watch for rapidly changing visibility early today. Fog will burn off by 10 AM. Chilly. Wind: Light SW

Sunday Planner

This Afternoon: 66. Sunny, dry and warmer. Wind: SSW 4-8 mph

This Evening: 50s. Mainly clear and cool. Wind: S 4-8 mph

Monday: Low 47/High 62. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers Monday night.

