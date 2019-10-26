Dense Fog Advisory through 10 AM
This Morning: 40s. Watch for rapidly changing visibility early today. Fog will burn off by 10 AM. Chilly. Wind: Light SW
This Afternoon: 66. Sunny, dry and warmer. Wind: SSW 4-8 mph
This Evening: 50s. Mainly clear and cool. Wind: S 4-8 mph
Monday: Low 47/High 62. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers Monday night.
