Flash Flood Warnings Continue Through Mid-Morning

FFW

Morning Drive: 72.  Rain should taper off through the morning. Although some rain may persist over flooded areas, no additional flooding is anticipated. Wind: NW 4-8 mph

Thursday: 83. Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few showers or storms may develop primarily over the southern half of the viewing area. There is a low risk of a severe storm. Wind: N 5-10 mph

SPC Thu

Tonight: 68.  Partly cloudy and cooler. Any lingering evening rain should end. Wind: E 3 mph

Friday: 82.  Mostly cloudy, warm and dry. Wind E 4-8 mph  

