Tonight: 65. Scattered showers and storms continue, but we don't expect any severe weather overnight. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.
Thursday: 78. Morning showers and storms move east and out, but we'll see a chance of very spotty showers and storms through the afternoon. Wind: West 10 mph.
Friday: Low 62/High 83. Mostly sunny and dry.
Significant flooding continues along most area rivers. Detailed crest forecasts and local impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
