This Afternoon: 67. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Isolated showers or an isolated storm possible, mainly late day and evening for the St. Louis metro. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.
This Evening: 60s. A few showers and an isolated storm possible. Rain chances are higher than yesterday, but still not a guarantee as rain won't be widespread enough to cover the entire area or metro. However, prepare for the chance of a shower or two at the Cardinals game this evening. 40% chance of rain in the St. Louis metro. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
Tonight: 54. Scattered showers and with some rumbles of thunder. While not an all day rain, there is a 70% chance of rain in the St. Louis metro. Wind: North 5 mph.
Wednesday: 68. Mostly cloudy. 70% Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with the highest storm chance from around the metro and south. It won't be an all day rain and showers/storms will be widely scattered across the area. Wind: East 4-8 mph.
