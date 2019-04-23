This Afternoon: 67. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Isolated showers or an isolated storm possible, mainly late day and evening for the St. Louis metro.  Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

This Evening: 60s. A few showers and an isolated storm possible.  Rain chances are higher than yesterday, but still not a guarantee as rain won't be widespread enough to cover the entire area or metro.  However, prepare for the chance of a shower or two at the Cardinals game this evening. 40% chance of rain in the St. Louis metro. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Tonight: 54. Scattered showers and with some rumbles of thunder.  While not an all day rain, there is a 70% chance of rain in the St. Louis metro.  Wind: North 5 mph.

Wednesday: 68. Mostly cloudy. 70% Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with the highest storm chance from around the metro and south.  It won't be an all day rain and showers/storms will be widely scattered across the area. Wind: East 4-8 mph.

