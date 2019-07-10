Tonight: 71. Turning a little cooler and dry. Humidity falling, still noticeable but not nearly as steamy as this morning.
Thursday: 85. Not as hot or humid. Sunny turning partly to mostly cloudy. Much more tolerable.
Friday: Low 67/High 87. Sunny and dry, hot but not overly humid. A typical hot July day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.