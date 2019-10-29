This Afternoon: 44. Overcast and colder. Wind: N 5-10 mph
This Evening: Low 40s. Rain showers move back in from southwest to northeast. Wind: NE 10 mph
Tonight: 39. Cold rain likely. Wind: NE 10 mph
Wednesday: 43. Morning rain likely, tapering off to more spotty showers, sprinkles or drizzle in the afternoon. Rain picks up again in the evening. Wind: N 10 mph
Wednesday night into Thursday: Near 40. Cold rain likely. Rain could mix with light snow or flurries in the morning as it tapers off. Due to warm ground, no accumulation is expected. Best chance of snowflakes or flurries will be along I -70 and north. Flurries taper off in the early afternoon.
Trick or Treat: Mid-Upper 30s. Wind Chill in the upper 20s. Cold and breezy! Right now it looks like rain/snow earlier in the day should move out, but we'll keep you posted with any updates.
