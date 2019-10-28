This Evening: Low 50s. Cloudy and chilly.
Tonight: Low 41. A light shower possible overnight as most rain weakens and falls apart as it moves in from the west. Cloudy and some drizzle may linger during the morning drive. Wind: light and variable
Tuesday: High 48. Mostly cloudy and colder. Wind: N 3-6 mph.
Wednesday: Low 41/High 45. Cold rain showers much of the day, heaviest and steadiest in the morning. But expect some drizzle and lingering light showers in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday (Halloween): Low 35/High 40. A very cold day with rain in the morning to mid-afternoon. Rain may end as some snowflakes. The model trend has been to dry things out for trick or treat time in the late afternoon and evening. However, it will be cold and breezy.
Trick or treat: Mid-Upper 30s. Wind Chill in the upper 20s. Cold and breezy, right now it looks like the rain earlier in the day should move out, but we'll keep you posted with any updates.
