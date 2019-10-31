Freeze Warning tonight east and southeast of St. Louis.
This Afternoon: 35. Flurries end. Skies clear. Windy and cold. Wind chill in the 20s. A new record cold Halloween afternoon. The coldest high temperature for Halloween until today was 41 in 1993. Wind: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Trick or Treat: 35. Wind Chill in the mid-20s. Dry, cold and breezy. Wind: W 10 mph
This Evening: Low 30s. Chill in the mid-20s. Clear and cold. Wind: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Low 29. Clear and cold.
Friday: High 53. Sunny and warmer. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
