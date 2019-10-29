Tonight: Upper 30s. Cold rain overnight. Wind: NE 10 mph
Wednesday: Low 40s. Cold rain and drizzle much of the day. While the steady rain may ease up in the afternoon, drizzle and damp conditions will persist. And the chance of more rain showers continues Wednesday Evening and night. Wind: N 10 mph
Thursday: Daytime temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Cold rain tapering off in spots as some light snow in the morning to midday. No accumulation is expected on pavement. Best chance of snowflakes will be along I-70 and north. It will be dry and cold for the evening.
Trick or Treat: Mid- to low 30s. Wind Chill in the mid-20s. Cold and breezy!
