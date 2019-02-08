Today: 23. Sunny and cold. Winds diminish through the afternoon. Wind chill in the single digits and low teens. Winds: Northwest 10-18 mph.
Tonight: 10. Cold night under clear skies. Winds: North northeast 2-5 mph.
Saturday: 35. Sunny. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: 24. Chance of a snow and a wintry mix late. It could get slick in spots.
Sunday: 35. Chance of morning snow and a wintry mix. There could be light accumulations of snow and/or ice. Drizzle or freezing drizzle may linger into the afternoon.
