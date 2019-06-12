This Afternoon: 73. Showers and storms ramp up through the afternoon. There is a low risk of isolated hail. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Evening Watch Parties: 60s. Showers and storms will likely linger into the evening, but should be winding down during the game.
It still looks like the highest chances of rain and a few storms will be through the evening drive to roughly 7 PM. Rain and storm chances drop off quickly after sunset.
Tonight: 54. Record low is 50. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.
Thursday: 73. A gorgeous June day. Breezy. Wind: Northwest 10-20 mph.
We have a slight chance of rain or isolated storms on Friday, but the weekend into early next week still looks unsettled with several rounds of rain and storms.
A general 1" to 3" of rain is possible through Tuesday, which could slow the rate of fall on area rivers and could lead to secondary crests sometime next week or late in the month.
Detailed crest forecasts and local flood impacts can be found at KMOV.com/rivers
