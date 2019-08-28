This Evening: 80s. Warm and humid, partly cloudy. Chance of storms overnight.
Tonight: Low 69. A line of storms develops north of the area this evening and could move into St. Louis late tonight. Some forecast models show enough weakening that the storms may not hold together overnight into the metro and more likely hit areas north and west. But I can't rule out a few storms still going after 1:00 AM and moving into the metro. The severe threat is low, but an isolated severe storm is possible.
Friday: High 82. Mostly cloudy and humid. With a stalled front in the area, there's a 40% chance for a few showers & storms to develop in the afternoon to evening. Wind: NE 4-8 mph
Saturday: Low 68/High 82. 30% chance for showers and storms. A front continues to hang around the area and give us a shot for rain. Otherwise mostly cloudy and humid.
Sunday: low 69/High 83. Slight 20% chance for a few showers, otherwise partly cloudy, warm and humid.
