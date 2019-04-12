Today: High 50. Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.
Tonight: Low 42. Partly cloudy. Winds light & variable.
Saturday: High 60. Increasing cloudiness with rain sliding in from the south by evening.
Sunday: Low 43/High 50. Cloudy & chilly with a cold rain.
